Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 25,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
