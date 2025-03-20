Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 25,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

