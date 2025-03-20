Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Price Target to GBX 15.90

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON ANIC opened at GBX 7.22 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.81. Agronomics has a 52-week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -161.44 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,646.68). 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

