Campbell Soup’s (CPB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge restated their equal weight rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.