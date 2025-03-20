Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 15.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 480.09 ($6.25). 6,504,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 1,423,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
