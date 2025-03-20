BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 69,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 59,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies, Inc develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

