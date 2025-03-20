Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,582,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,394,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

