BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 7.9% increase from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

