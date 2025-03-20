Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $959,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after buying an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

