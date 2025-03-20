Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

