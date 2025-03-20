Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE DTM opened at $98.80 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

