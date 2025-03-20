Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

