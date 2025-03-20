Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.