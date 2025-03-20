Brokerages Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target at $8.75

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Stagwell has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 305,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

