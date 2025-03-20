British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Posts Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 63.40%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT2 stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The company has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.36.
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
