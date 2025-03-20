Brian Andrew Moriarty Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.