Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$277.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$275.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.2 %
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.