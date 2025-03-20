Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$277.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$275.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$198.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$292.81.

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.