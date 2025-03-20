Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 90,000 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

