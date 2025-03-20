Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of LON BOD traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,351. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. Botswana Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

