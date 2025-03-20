Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Announces Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of LON BOD traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,351. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. Botswana Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
