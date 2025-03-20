Boston Partners Sells 81,412 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Wintrust Financial worth $66,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.