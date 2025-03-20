Boston Partners Purchases 50,240 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.28% of First Advantage worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.81 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.33 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

