Boston Partners Purchases 50,240 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.28% of First Advantage worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 27.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Advantage Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.81 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
