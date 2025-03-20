Boston Partners Has $43.43 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,193 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.48% of TEGNA worth $43,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

