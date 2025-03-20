Boston Partners Has $31.63 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,675 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.47% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.