Boston Partners Has $26.65 Million Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.68% of Select Water Solutions worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.77. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Water Solutions

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.