Boston Partners Buys 655,518 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.91% of Cars.com worth $55,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 130.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 145.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 62,357.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $732.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

