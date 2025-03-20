Boston Partners Buys 29,095 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.14% of Steven Madden worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8,180.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 528,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.