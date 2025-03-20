Boston Partners Buys 15,597 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.34% of Granite Construction worth $51,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

