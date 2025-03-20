Boston Partners Boosts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,717 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.30% of Ultra Clean worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

