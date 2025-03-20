Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Booking worth $350,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,591.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,797.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,690.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

