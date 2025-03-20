BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

