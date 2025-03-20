Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

BA opened at $172.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

