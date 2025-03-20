Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

