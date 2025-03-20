Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

