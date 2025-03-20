Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CDW by 7,029.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,217,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 18,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,598,000 after buying an additional 683,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.84 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

