Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 595.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,435 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the period. Tripadvisor makes up about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.87, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

