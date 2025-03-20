Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,086 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

