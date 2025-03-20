Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.48 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,691,933.88. The trade was a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,512. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

