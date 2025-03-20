BluePointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

