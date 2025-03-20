BluePointe Capital Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PAR Technology worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.53 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

