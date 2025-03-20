BluePointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
