BluePointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.