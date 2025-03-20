BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.