Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BSL stock remained flat at $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
