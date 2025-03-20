Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL stock remained flat at $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

