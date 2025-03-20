BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 64032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 201,347 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

