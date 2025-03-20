BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 64032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
