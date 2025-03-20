Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 2,358 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$19,099.80.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 2,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total value of C$27,434.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$84,780.00.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Black Diamond Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

