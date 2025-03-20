Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BITB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.