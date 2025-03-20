Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.12. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 497,402 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.