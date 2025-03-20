Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDRGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.12. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 497,402 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

