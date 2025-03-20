Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head to Head Review

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 17 13 0 2.43 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $213.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 357.88%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 16.87% 14.98% 8.76% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -189.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Biogen and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.9% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and MiNK Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $9.68 billion 2.15 $1.63 billion $11.19 12.68 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($3.90) -2.10

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats MiNK Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc., as well as collaboration with Fujirebio to potentially identify and develop blood-based biomarkers for tau pathology in the brain. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

