Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $13.08. 11,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 454,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

