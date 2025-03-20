Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, WEC Energy Group, Rockwell Automation, and EMCOR Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that produce power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing clean energy sector, which benefits from supportive government policies and the global transition towards reducing carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.69. 929,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,517. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average of $304.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $82.80. 2,050,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.92. 10,998,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,107,308. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.18. 840,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,651. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.20. 179,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30.

