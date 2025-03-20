Best Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, NIP Group, PowerUp Acquisition, and Global Mofy Metaverse are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to the shares of companies that create, develop, or invest in virtual worlds and immersive technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and related digital ecosystems. These stocks are tied to the growth of digital experiences and the convergence of real and virtual economies, making them attractive to investors looking to capitalize on emerging tech trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 147,533,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,729,674. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,880. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average is $358.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,721. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 127,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 789,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,210. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 644,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

GMM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 50,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,018. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

