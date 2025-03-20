Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 219,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 163,569 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Talos Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $18,646,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,000,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,193 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,553.84. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

